Nekesa Mumbi Moody Named Editorial Director at The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter has named veteran journalist Nekesa Mumbi Moody as its new editorial director.

She has served as global entertainment and lifestyles editor at The Associated Press since 2012. Moody will relocate from New York to Los Angeles and starts the job on June 15. Prior to her role as global entertainment and lifestyles editor at the wire service, where she oversaw 40 employees, Moody served as the AP’s music editor from 2000 to 2012.

“The Hollywood Reporter has consistently produced some of the most important, informative and revealing stories about the entertainment industry. I’m thrilled to join and look forward to building on the incredible work of its journalists as Hollywood finds itself facing new challenges amid historic change,” Moody said.

The appointment of Moody as editorial director comes three weeks after the departure of Matthew Belloni, who stepped down after disagreements with Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu of parent company Valence Media, which also owns MRC and Dick Clark Productions. Belloni was understood to have been pressured to give Valence a heads up about stories that could negatively affect their businesses.

Valence Media made over a dozen cuts to The Hollywood Reporter editorial staff on April 15, after deep cuts at Billboard and Vibe Magazine. The Hollywood Reporter had been losing up to $10 million a year even before the coronavirus pandemic hit entertainment companies.

“Nekesa is a brilliant journalist and we are fortunate to have her lead The Hollywood Reporter, where we know she will set a high bar for the work we do, as well as the way we do it,” Wiczyk and Satchu said. “We have enjoyed getting to know her and have found her to be strong, generous of spirit, and the type of leader who wants to see her teams excel and grow.”