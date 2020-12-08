‘District 9’ Director Neill Blomkamp Made Supernatural Film Amid Pandemic

Neill Blomkamp shot an entire movie during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “District 9” and “Elysium” director made a supernatural horror movie over the summer in Canada’s British Columbia. Blomkamp also wrote the script for the movie, which has a cast consisting mostly of Canadian actors.

The film, Blomkamp’s first since the 2015 sci-fier “Chappie,” is backed by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The project is expected to be finished around spring of next year. Blomkamp’s longtime collaborator Julian Clarke is the editor and Byron Kopman is the director of photography.

Blomkamp initially set out to make “Inferno,” a science-fiction thriller with Taylor Kitsch attached to star, in late 2019. AGC Studios had boarded the project and agreed to fully finance and produce the film, but the pandemic upended those plans. So they turned their attention to a smaller production.

The South African director’s “Elysium” earned $286 million at the global box office in 2013. He broke out in 2009 with “District 9,” which grossed $211 million worldwide. “District 9” received four Academy Award nominations, including best picture and original screenplay for Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell.

Bloomkamp is repped by ICM Partners. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.