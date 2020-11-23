Neil Patrick Harris Joins Nicolas Cage’s ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Neil Patrick Harris has joined Nicolas Cage’s action comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” along with Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan.

Harris will play Cage’s talent agent in the movie. Cage is portraying a fictionalized version of himself who’s creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, leading to accepting a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Pascal’s super fan. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend and channels his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Horgan has been cast as Cage’s ex-wife in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” Haddish is playing an eccentric rogue government agent who is in a long-standing battle against one of the largest criminal organizations in Europe and forces Cage to go undercover in a last-ditch effort to bring that organization down for good.

The film is currently in production and being directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay by Gormican and Kevin Etten. The producers are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon. The project is overseen at Lionsgate by James Myers and Brady Fujikawa. Lionsgate’s Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio.

Lionsgate has slated “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” for a March 19 release.

Harris will next be seen in the fourth “Matrix” film opposite Keanu Reeves and the limited series “It’s a Sin” for Channel 4 and HBO Max. Harris, who has won five Emmys, most recently starred as Count Olaf in Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” He is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.