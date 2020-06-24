‘Divergent’ Filmmaker to Direct ‘Summer Frost’ for Skydance and Temple Hill (EXCLUSIVE)

Neil Burger has been tapped to direct “Summer Frost,” a live-action science-fiction film in priority development for Skydance and Temple Hill

Based on a short story of the same name by Blake Crouch, the story follows a VR game designer whose world is forever changed when one of her non-player characters starts acting out of programming.

Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner are producing for Temple Hill. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing for Skydance. Matt Grimm is shepherding the project for the company.

Burger broke onto the scene with his critically acclaimed Magician pic “The Illusionist.” He would follow that up with “Limitless,” starring Bradley Cooper, and “The Lucky Ones.”

His big break came when he landed the adaptation of the global hit “Divergent,” starring Shailene Woodley and Kate Winslet. He most recently directed “The Upside,” which starred Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart and went on to gross $108 million domestically.

Coming up, he has science-fiction film “Voyagers,” starring Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan.

He is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.

Skydance’s upcoming film slate includes “The Old Guard,” starring Charlize Theron, at Netflix and “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, with Paramount, among others.