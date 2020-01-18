×

‘National Treasure 3’ Moves Ahead From Disney, Jerry Bruckheimer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1600221a)National Treasure, Nicolas Cage, Diane KrugerFilm and Television
CREDIT: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer are moving ahead with a third “National Treasure” movie with “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner tapped to write the script.

Bremner has also signed to write a fourth “Bad Boys” for Sony with Bruckheimer producing. Bruckheimer produced the three “Bad Boys” and the two “National Treasure” movies.

The “National Treasure” franchise, starring Nicolas Cage as amateur cryptologist Benjamin Franklin Gates, was a solid performer for Disney with $347 million worldwide for the 2004 original and $457 million for 2007’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets.” The first film centered on a treasure map on the back of the Declaration of Independence; the second focused on missing pages in John Wilkes Booth’s diary.

Jon Turtletaub directed both films. Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Harvey Keitel, Armando Riesco and Jon Voight appeared in both films. Disney chief Bob Iger addressed the prospects for “National Treasure 3” at the annual shareholders meetings in 2016 and 2019.

“I know that Jerry Bruckheimer who produced National Treasure 1 And 2 would like to make a third movie and I know that discussions about that film have gone on, probably since 2016, with our studio, but I know that they have not greenlit such a film,” Iger said last year.

Popular on Variety

“They have talked about a number of different possibilities both on the creative side and from a timing perspective and I just don’t have anything to announce, though I did speak with Mr. Bruckheimer not long ago about it and I know his passion for that franchise remains pretty strong,” Iger added. “We love those first two films too, but we’re not quite there yet.”

Bremner was also an associate producer on “The Wedding Ringer.” He is represented by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'National Treasure 3' Moves Ahead From Disney, Jerry Bruckheimer

    Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer are moving ahead with a third “National Treasure” movie with “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner tapped to write the script. Bremner has also signed to write a fourth “Bad Boys” for Sony with Bruckheimer producing. Bruckheimer produced the three “Bad Boys” and the two “National Treasure” movies. The “National [...]

  • Mike (WILL SMITH), Marcus (MARTIN LAWRENCE)

    'Bad Boys 4' in the Works at Sony Pictures

    Sony Pictures has launched early development of an untitled fourth “Bad Boys” movie with “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner returning to write the script. Bremner has also signed to write “National Treasure 3” for Disney with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. Bruckheimer produced the three “Bad Boys” and the two “National Treasure” movies. Bremner teamed [...]

  • Corsican Summer, Los Conductos

    Belgium's Best Friend Forever Nabs Berlinale-Bound 'Los Conductos,' 'Corsican Summer' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever acquired two debut features, Camilo Restrepo’s Berlinale-bound “Los Conductos” and Pascal Tagnati’s “Corsican Summer.” Both films are produced by up and coming outfit 5à7 films. Set to premiere at the Berlinale’s new competitive section Encounters, “Los Conductos” is a Spanish-language film set in Medellin (Colombia) and loosely based on the [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Bob Iger's Disney Compensation Drops to $47.5 Million in 2019

    Disney chief Bob Iger saw his compensation for 2019 drop to $47.5 million, a 28% decline from his 2018 pay package. Disney’s leader earned $3 million in salary and a $21.8 million bonus, plus another $10 million in stock awards and $9.6 million in stock options, Disney disclosed in the company’s annual proxy filing with [...]

  • WTFilms' Gregory Chambet on Riding the

    WTFilms' Gregory Chambet on Riding the New Wave of French Genre Movies

    French horror, fantasy and sci-fi movies – in large part generated by a younger generation of directors combining genre and arthouse styles – are a rising force on the international scene. Among the companies riding this genre wave is WTFilms. French crossover films are a key programming strand at A-list festivals. For example, Cannes Directors’ [...]

  • Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star

    Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Soaring to $70 Million Opening

    “Bad Boys for Life” is tracking for a solid launch with as much as $70 million at 3,740 venues in North America over the four-day holiday weekend, early estimates showed Friday. The figure was nearly double pre-release forecasts. Some sources cautioned that the final number could be closer to $60 million but “Bad Boys for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad