‘National Treasure 3’ Moves Ahead From Disney, Jerry Bruckheimer

Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer are moving ahead with a third “National Treasure” movie with “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner tapped to write the script.

Bremner has also signed to write a fourth “Bad Boys” for Sony with Bruckheimer producing. Bruckheimer produced the three “Bad Boys” and the two “National Treasure” movies.

The “National Treasure” franchise, starring Nicolas Cage as amateur cryptologist Benjamin Franklin Gates, was a solid performer for Disney with $347 million worldwide for the 2004 original and $457 million for 2007’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets.” The first film centered on a treasure map on the back of the Declaration of Independence; the second focused on missing pages in John Wilkes Booth’s diary.

Jon Turtletaub directed both films. Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Harvey Keitel, Armando Riesco and Jon Voight appeared in both films. Disney chief Bob Iger addressed the prospects for “National Treasure 3” at the annual shareholders meetings in 2016 and 2019.

“I know that Jerry Bruckheimer who produced National Treasure 1 And 2 would like to make a third movie and I know that discussions about that film have gone on, probably since 2016, with our studio, but I know that they have not greenlit such a film,” Iger said last year.

“They have talked about a number of different possibilities both on the creative side and from a timing perspective and I just don’t have anything to announce, though I did speak with Mr. Bruckheimer not long ago about it and I know his passion for that franchise remains pretty strong,” Iger added. “We love those first two films too, but we’re not quite there yet.”

Bremner was also an associate producer on “The Wedding Ringer.” He is represented by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.