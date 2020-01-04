National Society of Film Critics Names ‘Parasite’ Best Picture

The National Society of Film Critics held its vote on the best of 2019’s film Saturday, with “Parasite” taking the top prize for best film as well as best screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won.

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” DP Claire Mathon was lauded for her work, as well as Laura Dern for “Marriage Story” and Mary Kay Place for “Diane.” “Pain & Glory’s” Antonio Banderas took best actor while “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Brad Pitt scooped best supporting actor.

The NSFC this year consisted of 38 critics, who voted by proxy and in person in L.A. and New York.

Full list of winners:

Best Picture

“Parasite” (Runners-up: “Little Women”; “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Screenplay

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite” (Runners-up: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”)

Best Cinematography

Claire Mathon, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Runners-up: Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Yorick Le Saux, “Little Women”)

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Runners-up: Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Wesley Snipes, “Dolemite Is My Name”; Song Kang Ho, “Parasite”)

Popular on Variety

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory” (Runners-up: Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”)

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (Runners-up: Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”)

Best Actress

Mary Kay Place, “Diane” (Runners-up: Zhao Tao, “Ash Is the Purest White”; Florence Pugh, “Midsommar”)