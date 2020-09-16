National Research Group Promotes Executives Becky Wu and Cindi Smith (EXCLUSIVE)

National Research Group, a leading entertainment and technology research firm, has announced two new leadership hires. Becky Wu will serve as executive VP of data science and Cindi Smith has been promoted to vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion practice.

Wu co-invented ZQ Intelligence, a data software company that monitors technology. She most recently worked at Luth Research as senior executive VP.

“I’m excited to join NRG and share in the firm’s commitment to using big data and marketing sciences as a foundational strategy for clients. Beyond setting the norms of the entertainment industry, NRG’s data assets and consulting expertise are multi-disciplinary and extensible across media and technology sectors,” Wu said. “I look forward to working with this amazing team of leaders and creative talents to unlock even stronger growth by deepening the practices of machine learning and advanced analytics.”

NRG’s CEO Jon Penn said, “Becky’s sharp analytical mind and outstanding leadership skills enable us to offer all clients a cohesive, cutting-edge data science orientation that uncovers big ideas in big data.”

Smith has worked as a research moderator and strategic consultant for 15 years. In her new role, she will spearhead multicultural client engagements, lead industry collaboration on inclusion and work on NRG’s diversity and client engagements.

“This is the perfect opportunity to combine my passions – helping clients develop relevant multicultural strategies, and creating positive change from within,” Smith said.

Penn added, “Cindi’s incredible ability to connect with and understand audiences, and her passion for storytelling, makes her an invaluable cultural insights leader. We’re thrilled for Cindi to develop a meaningful Diversity & Client Engagement practice at NRG that can expand all of our thinking into action.”