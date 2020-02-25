×

National Geographic Films Buys Documentary ‘Saudi Runaway’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Saudi Runaway
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

National Geographic Documentary Films has bought the documentary “Saudi Runaway,” which follows a young woman in Saudi Arabia attempting to flee the country before her arranged marriage.

The deal was announced on Tuesday prior to “Saudi Runaway” screening at the Berlin Film Festival. Directed by Susanne Regina Meures, the movie had its premiere in the World Documentary Competition section at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Meures also wrote the pic and produced it with Christian Frei.

The young Saudi woman used her cell phone to secretly document her claustrophobic existence and her flight to freedom. Working in close collaboration with Meures (whom she spoke with multiple times a day for months), the result is a view inside Saudi Arabia’s patriarchal culture.

“Muna is one of the strongest-willed and most courageous women I know,” Meures said. “Unprecedented, as a Saudi woman, Muna dares to speak up. She shares her pain and offers us a glimpse into a hidden world. Although the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is at the centre of world affairs, very few authentic images of life there exist. Muna’s story is of great urgency and relevance and essentially summarizes a human rights drama at its core.”

Meures made her directorial debut in 2016 with “Raving Iran,” which was shown at over 130 film festivals worldwide.

Popular on Variety

The deal was negotiated by Stefan Kloos for Rise and Shine World Sales and Jason Ishikawa for Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers.

National Geographic Documentary Films previously released “Free Solo,” “LA 92,” “Jane,” “Hell on Earth” and “The Cave,” which was nominated this year for an Academy Award for best documentary feature.

More Film

  • Trom

    REinvent Studios Enlists ZDF/Arte For Icelandic Drama 'Trom' (EXCLUSIVE)

    REinvent Studios, the Copenhagen-based company launched last year by former TrustNordisk CEO Rikke Ennis, has pre-sold the Icelandic crime drama “Trom” to ZDF/Arte for Germany and France. ZDF/Arte will be co-producing the anticipated series which was pitched last year during the Co-Pro Series at the Berlinale Series forum. “Trom,” based on Jagvan Isaksen’s crime novels [...]

  • Lauren Sivan Katherine Kendall Caitlin Dulany

    Five Harvey Weinstein Accusers Break Down the Historical Verdict (EXCLUSIVE)

    Before being found guilty by a jury and handcuffed on his way to jail, Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct, harassment, assault or rape by at least 100 women. On Monday morning, the possibility of Weinstein being imprisoned seemed impossible, to some. How could one of Hollywood’s most powerful men end up behind bars? [...]

  • Saudi Runaway

    National Geographic Films Buys Documentary 'Saudi Runaway'

    National Geographic Documentary Films has bought the documentary “Saudi Runaway,” which follows a young woman in Saudi Arabia attempting to flee the country before her arranged marriage. The deal was announced on Tuesday prior to “Saudi Runaway” screening at the Berlin Film Festival. Directed by Susanne Regina Meures, the movie had its premiere in the World [...]

  • BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R)

    Gerard Butler, Daniel Bruhl, Tom Wlaschiha Attend Babelsberg Night in Berlin

    Actors Gerard Butler (pictured above with Soho House’s Dominic Hofer and Studio Babelsberg’s Christoph Fisser), Daniel Brühl and Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H’ghar in “Game of Thrones,” were among the guests at the Studio Babelsberg Night Friday at Berlin’s Soho House. Other actors at the party included Thomas Kretschmann, Emilia Schuele, Elyas M’Barek, Iris [...]

  • Breaking through the glass

    Breaking Through The Lens Unveils Shortlist for Pitching Platform at Cannes

    Breaking Through The Lens, an initiative launched three years ago to promote emerging female directors, has unveiled the shortlist of projects vying to participate in the 3rd edition of its pitching platform set to take place during the Cannes Film Festival. The selected projects, which will be pitched to over 100 financiers and key industry [...]

  • 'Blind,' Starring Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin,

    'Blind,' Starring Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin, Goes to Germany's Tiberius (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tiberius Film, headed by Oliver Fink, has acquired rights for Germany to drama “Blind,” starring Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin, at Berlin’s European Film Market, as well as horror film “Death of Me” and action-horror movie “The Driver.” “Blind” tells the story of a writer who loses his wife and his eyesight in a car [...]

  • Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton on Harvey Weinstein: 'It Was Time for An Accounting'

    Hillary Clinton has said that the jury’s verdict in the trial of Harvey Weinstein, formerly one of her primary Hollywood donors, “really speaks for itself.” “It is obviously something that people have looked at and followed, because it was time for an accounting and the jury clearly found that,” said Clinton, who was speaking Tuesday [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad