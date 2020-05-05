National Association of Latino Independent Producers’ Annual Media Summit Going Virtual

The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) is moving its annual conference online. The organization announced on Tuesday that the 21st NALIP Media Summit will be virtual for the first time June 25-30.

NALIP said it is considering postponing the summit’s Latino Media Awards and keynote luncheons to later in the year.

“The organization has been monitoring the situation closely and will continue to abide by recommendations made by national and statewide government officials,” NALIP’s statement said, in part. “Although a virtual format will be a first for the annual event, organization leadership is confident that it will continue to provide a rewarding and memorable virtual experience for its attendees. Additionally, the organization is optimistic about the opportunities that this new format will present to reach communities outside of the United States, particularly in Latin America and Spain.”

The event usually attracts 1,000 attendees and includes more than 125 speakers from the media and entertainment industries.

“NALIP is making a concerted effort to create opportunities for Latinx and underrepresented communities to learn and grow creatively despite the current circumstances,” NALIP executive director Benjamin Lopez said. “In pivoting to a virtual platform for our annual event, the organization seeks to widen its reach and position the Latinx community as a global force for change within the industry.”

Last year’s honorees at the Media Awards at the Ray Dolby Theatre included “Vida” creator Tanya Saracho, “Pose” star Mj Rodriguez, Karla Souza of “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Roma” production designer Eugenio Caballero. Director Gregory Nava received the lifetime achievement award.