Billy Porter, Lizzo and Regina King Nominated for Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Angela Bassett, Billy Porter , Lizzo , Regina King and Tyler Perry are nominated for entertainer of the year at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards .

Lizzo earned six total nominations — including album, female artist and music video/visual album.

King and Bassett also picked up noms for actress in a drama series for their roles on HBO’s “Watchmen” and Fox’s “9-1-1” respectively, while Porter is also up for actor in a drama series for FX’s “Pose.”

Beyonce tops the nominations with eight nods across all categories — earning nods for variety (series or special), documentary (television – series or special), album for her “Homecoming” Netflix documentary and live album, as well as honors for “The Lion King.” Blue Ivy Carter also earned a outstanding collaboration nom for appearing on the track “Brown Skin Girl” for Beyonce’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

