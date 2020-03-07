Dave Bautista’s ‘My Spy’ Pushed Back a Month

Dave Bautista’s “My Spy” is moving its North American release date back a month to April 17 in order to take advantage of a recently cleared slot for the family comedy.

After “ No Time to Die ” was pushed from April 10 to November due to the coronavirus slowing the global box office, “ Trolls World Tour ” moved up to take the movie’s former release date. This left the weekend of April 17 open for “ My Spy ,” which STXFilms moved on Friday, a week before the film would have opened on March 13.

The company indicated that “My Spy,” which cost $18 million to produce, has opened well in Australia and New Zealand and the studio believes the shift gives it an opportunity to expand awareness with an insignificant impact on its media spend.

The major titles opening on its former release date of March 13 are Sony’s action pic “Bloodshot” and Universal’s horror thriller “The Hunt.” On April 17, “My Spy” will now face Searchlight’s horror mystery “Antlers” and Sony Classics’ drama “Charm City Kings.”

In “My Spy,” Bautista finds himself forced to teach spycraft to a precocious 9-year-old girl, played by Chloe Coleman of “Big Little Lies.” Bautista is ordered to go undercover and surveil a family, but the daughter, played by Coleman, foils the plan by discovering the hidden cameras. She then blackmails him into teaching her how to be a spy — sealed with a pinky promise.