‘Music Got Me Here’ Trailer – How Music Therapy Saved a Snowboarder’s Life (EXCLUSIVE)

“Music Got Me Here” is a new documentary from filmmaker Susan Koch and looks at the extraordinary power of music and how it helped save the life of snowboarder Forrest Allen.

At the age of 18, Allen had a snowboarding accident and was trapped inside himself, and unable to speak or walk for almost two years. Tom Sweitzer, an eccentric music therapist with a troubled childhood who credits music with saving his own life, is determined to help Allen find his voice.

Winner of the Best Social Impact Award at the 2020 Greenwich International Film Festival, “Music Got Me Here” was filmed over the course of five years and features interviews with renowned soprano and music therapy advocate Renee Fleming and National Institute of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.

Director Susan Koch says, “It’s my hope that this film not only shows the power of music to heal and transform lives, but inspires others to believe in the seemingly impossible. Forrest’s journey is about music and healing, but it’s also about faith and family, resilience, and overcoming life’s greatest challenges.”

First Run VP Marc Mauceri added: “We’re excited to be working with Susan and her team on their wonderfully illuminating and inspiring film about Forrest Allen, whose incredible journey to overcome a devastating accident is unforgettable. Among its virtues, Music Got Me Here makes you think about music in a whole new light. Audiences will love it.”

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, featured in the film, describes today as “a golden moment” for neuroscientists exploring the music-brain connections. Forrest’s dramatic story shows what’s possible — and offers hope and inspiration for countless others.

“Music Got Me Here” will be in a limited virtual theatrical release from Dec. 4, and available On Demand starting Dec. 15.

Watch the trailer below: