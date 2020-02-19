×

‘Mulan’ Is Disney’s First Live-Action Remake to Get a PG-13 Rating

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney's MULAN..Mulan (Yifei Liu)..Photo: Film Frame..© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: null

Mulan” may not be for very young children, as it’s become the first Disney live-action remake to receive a PG-13 rating.

The new take on the Disney classic got the rating from the Motion Picture Association of America due to the “sequences of violence” apparently depicted in the film. All previous live-action remakes from the studio have received a G or PG rating, and 2017’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” was Disney’s most recent film to be labeled PG-13.

Mulan” is straying away from the model of previous remakes like “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Cinderella.” Unlike the other live-action takes, “Mulan’s” trailers depicted the film without its famous musical numbers and removed some of the characters featured in the original 1998 animated version, including Mushu, Mulan’s dragon companion who was voiced by Eddie Murphy. Two trailers have been released, following the story of a young Chinese woman who takes her father’s place to fight for their country. The first looks reinforce the idea that the film is taking a more mature approach, showing Mulan in action on the battlefield.

Liu Yifei is starring as Mulan, with Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee and Chum Ehelepola rounding out the cast. Niki Caro directed, with Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner producing. Barrie M. Osborne, Bill Kong and Tim Coddington serve as executive producers.

Popular on Variety

“Mulan” is set to hit theaters on March 27.

More Film

  • Disney's MULAN..Mulan (Yifei Liu)..Photo: Film Frame..©

    'Mulan' Is Disney's First Live-Action Remake to Get a PG-13 Rating

    “Mulan” may not be for very young children, as it’s become the first Disney live-action remake to receive a PG-13 rating. The new take on the Disney classic got the rating from the Motion Picture Association of America due to the “sequences of violence” apparently depicted in the film. All previous live-action remakes from the [...]

  • They Call Me Dr. Miami

    Berlin: Cargo Film's Plastic Surgery Doc 'They Call Me Dr. Miami' Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety can exclusively reveal the trailer for “Playing Hard” director Jean-Simon Chartier’s feature documentary “They Call Me Dr. Miami,” which is being shopped to buyers at the EFM this week. Commissioned by Documentary Channel and set to bow at the Miami International Film Festival next month, the film follows Dr. Michael Salzhauer — also known [...]

  • The Call of the Wild

    Harrison Ford's 'Call of the Wild' Battles 'Sonic the Hedgehog' at Box Office

    “Sonic the Hedgehog” will have to worry about more than just a waxy mustached villain this weekend. Paramount’s family film will face box office competition from another kid-friendly adventure, Disney and 20th Century’s “The Call of the Wild.” Harrison Ford and a dog named Buck star in “The Call of the Wild,” the latest big-screen adaptation [...]

  • The Call of the Wild

    'Call of the Wild' Composer on How Music Became Protagonist Dog's Voice

    Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild” ranks as one of the most famous books about a canine ever written. So director Chris Sanders knew that the composer of his film adaptation simply had to be a dog lover. Luckily, Sanders’ “How to Train Your Dragon” composer, John Powell, has two standard poodles. And when [...]

  • Terms and Conditions

    YouTube Drives Into Feature Doc Space With Brian Hill's 'Terms and Conditions' (EXCLUSIVE)

    YouTube is driving into the feature documentary space with a bold new film on drill music from one of the U.K.’s most celebrated documentarians. The controversial genre represented in the Brian Hill-directed “Terms and Conditions: A U.K. Drill Story” has become inadvertently associated with violence and knife-crime in the U.K., and marks a daring step [...]

  • Jennifer Lawrence Adam McKay

    Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Adam McKay's Netflix Comedy 'Don't Look Up'

    Jennifer Lawrence will star in Adam McKay’s upcoming film “Don’t Look Up,” a comedy set to debut on Netflix later this year. The movie, also written by McKay, follows two low-level astronomers who embark on media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth. “I’m so thrilled to make this [...]

  • UK Producers Roundtable co-founder Loran Dunn

    Why the U.K.'s Struggling Indie Film Business Is Only Getting Tougher

    A startling one-two punch of new statistics from the British Film Institute and industry body U.K. Producers’ Roundtable have revealed the stark challenges facing the country’s independent filmmakers.  After a BFI study published in late January revealed that spending on U.K. independent film production fell by 45% to £175 million ($228 million) in 2019, a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad