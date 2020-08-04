‘Mulan’ to Skip Theaters for Disney Plus Premium Debut

In another major blow to movie theaters, Disney announced “Mulan” will forgo its planned theatrical release. Instead, the movie will premiere on Disney Plus on Sept. 4 for a premium rental price of $29.99.

Unlike the rest of the content available on Disney Plus, consumers in the U.S. and other territories that have access to the streaming service will have to pay a premium price on top of monthly subscription fees. In markets where Disney Plus isn’t available, “Mulan” will play in cinemas.

For now, Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek says “Mulan’s” big move was a necessary move during the pandemic and won’t be reflective of a new business model for the company.

“We’re looking at ‘Mulan’ as a one-off as opposed to say there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at,” Chapek said Tuesday on the company’s earnings call.

Disney has shelved a number of buzzy titles since the pandemic shuttered theaters. But that doesn’t mean they will all be syphoned off to Disney Plus before gracing the big screen. Chapek said that Disney wants to “learn from it and see the actual number of transactions.”

Originally scheduled to open on March 27, “Mulan” was meant to be one of Disney’s major theatrical releases for the year. The studio mounted a lavish red carpet premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 9. But just three days later, the cascade of industry closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced Disney to postpone “Mulan’s” release multiple times before indefinitely removing it from the release calendar last month.

It’s yet another stark indication of studios’ dwindling faith that movie theaters will be able to safely reopen in the near future, especially at the scale necessary to support mega-budgeted tentpole filmmaking.

The loss of a theatrical release for “Mulan” is especially unfortunate given the scale director Niki Caro brought to the $200 million production, with sweeping battle scenes and lavishly appointed sets and costumes. In fact, when Disney delayed “Mulan’s” release to Aug. 21, co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman issued a statement specifically citing the scope of the production: “Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs — on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.”

Based on the legend of the female Chinese warrior who disguises herself as a man to spare her infirm father from conscription into a war, “Mulan” features a breakout performance in the title role from Chinese actor Liu Yifei, and awards worthy performances from Tzi Ma (as Mulan’s father) and Gong Li (as a mysterious and complex villain). Along with “Crazy Rich Asians,” it is also one of the only major Hollywood studio releases to feature an entirely Asian cast.

“Mulan” was always meant to be a global theatrical player, especially in China. But even though Chinese officials announced on July 15 that a movie theaters in “low-risk regions” could reopen on July 20, the mandatory restrictions placed on those theaters — 30% maximum capacity, half the usual number of screenings per day, and a maximum runtime of two hours — are so severe that major releases risk not being able to recoup marketing costs, let alone the full production budget.

More to come…