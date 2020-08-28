California Sets Strict Guidelines for Movie Theaters to Reopen

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced strict guidelines for indoor movie theaters in California to reopen in the coming months.

The guidelines, announced Friday at a noon news conference, were contained in a new color-coded reopening system for counties based on coronavirus prevalence and testing rates. Currently, 38 of the 58 counties (including Los Angeles), with 87% of the state’s population, are in the “purple” tier or “widespread” tier, which means that most non-essential indoor operations are closed, with more than 8% of tests coming back positive and more than seven new cases daily per 100,000 residents.

“COVID-19 will be with us for a long time and we need to adapt,” Newsom said.

There are currently nine counties in the red tier, considered to have “substantial” disease spread along with eight counties in the “moderate” tier and three in the “minimal” yellow range, under the new guidelines. Counties must will stay in each tier for at least three weeks before they can move to a less restrictive tier. They will only be eligible to move to a less restrictive tier if their numbers show improvement for at least two weeks.

The new rules will allow movie theaters in “red tier” counties to begin operations with capacity limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is less. Movie theaters in “orange tier” counties can operate with capacity limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less.

NEW: California is launching a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. It’s simple. Your county will be assigned a color based on:

– Case rate

– Positivity rate Your color determines how businesses can operate in your county. Find your color & what’s open ➡️ https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 pic.twitter.com/fFXR7rbtU1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 28, 2020

The announcements come six weeks after Newsom’s July 13 mandate closing all indoor theaters, bars, restaurants, wineries, family entertainment, zoos, museums and cardrooms amid soaring COVID-19 rates. Nearly all indoor movie theaters in California have been closed since mid-March.

The move comes with an estimated 62% of the nation’s theaters reopened as studios start to release major titles such as “The New Mutants,” which opened Thursday night, and Christopher Nolan’s time-travel thriller “Tenet,” which launches on Sept. 3.

Newsom had noted on Aug. 24 that the number of California counties on the state monitoring list — which prevents large gatherings and businesses like movie theaters to be open — had declined to 35 counties due to progress in lowering coronavirus rates. He had revealed last week that the state was working on new guidelines that would determine which counties will be subject to state restrictions.