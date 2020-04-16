Motley Crue Manager Allen Kovac Launches Better Noise Films

Expanding his operation to original content of the visual kind, longtime Motley Crue manager Allen Kovac today announced the creation of Better Noise Films.

Its initial project slate includes horror film “The Retaliators” starring Michael Lombardi (FX’s “Rescue Me”), Marc Menchaca (“Ozark,” “The Outsider”) and Joseph Gatt (“Dumbo”). Written by Darren Geare and Jeff Allen Geare and directed by Bridget Smith, the movie also features cameos and music by Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach, among others.

Also on deck is “Sno Babies,” a drama about opioid-ravaged middle-class suburbia told through the story of two heroin-addicted girl friends. Produced by Kovac and Mike Walsh of Philly Born Films, it was inspired by a true story.

A division of Better Noise Entertainment, Kovac serves as CEO and Dan Lieblein, formerly of Cinecom Entertainment Group, October Films, USA Films and USA Home Entertainment, is COO. Rounding out the executive team are studio production exec Michael Lombardi, CFO Harris Masood and music supervisor AJ Kasen.

“Better Noise has always been more than a music label,” said Kovac, a 40-year veteran of the music industry who has through his career also represented Blondie, The Cranberries, EnVogue, The Bee Gees and Meatloaf, in addition to helming the Better Noise label, home to AWOLNATION, Mötley Crüe, Five Finger Death Punch and The HU. “We are a content company that creates books, tours, theatrical productions, television and now film. We are the artist development company and now, through Better Noise Films, we have a new platform for delivering top quality content that engages audiences and builds our brands and artists.”

In 2019, Kovac co-produced Netflix biopic “The Dirt” based on the book of the same name which told the story of how enduring rock band Mötley Crüe came to be.