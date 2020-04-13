Motion Picture Health Plan Revises Eligibility for IATSE Members Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans has revised eligibility rules for members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees who are not working due to the coronavirus crisis.

The plan‘s board of directors has voted to credit up to 300 hours toward the next eligibility period for members who are actively enrolled in its health plan and whose benefits period ends on June 30. The plan provides coverage to members of IATSE, which has estimated that 90% to 95% of its 150,000 members are out of work due to the pandemic.

“MPI is aware that many participants are experiencing an unexpected reduction in hours due to coronavirus-related production shutdowns that may impact future health plan eligibility,” the board said. “MPI staff and the Board of Directors continue to review options to minimize benefit disruptions to the extent possible. We are keenly sensitive to the importance of this issue and will notify all participants as quickly as possible of any further actions taken by the Board of Directors.”

MPIHP said it will credit only the minimum amount of hours needed for participants to continue their eligibility in MPIHP for the benefit period of July 1 to Dec. 31.

The Plans also announced that participants responsible for paying active health premiums have been granted a one-time premium waiver for one eligibility quarter. The waiver will only be extended to participants enrolled in the Active Health Plan of the Motion Picture Industry Health as of March 1.

“For health premiums that have already been paid by Participants for an upcoming quarter of coverage, MPIHP will not extend a refund; rather, a credit for health premiums for a future quarter of coverage will be provided,” the announcement said.