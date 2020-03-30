‘Morbius,’ ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel and More Sony Movies Pushed Back to 2021

Sony Pictures has pushed back many of its major tentpoles — including “Morbius,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Uncharted” and “Peter Rabbit 2” — to next year, the studio announced on Monday.

Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” has moved from July 10, 2020, to March 5, 2021; Jared Leto’s “Morbius” has been pushed back from July 31, 2020, to March 19, 2021; Tom Holland-starring video game adaptation “Uncharted” went from March 5, 2021, to Dec. 8, 2021; and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” moved from Aug. 7, 2020, to Jan. 15, 2021. An untitled Sony/Marvel movie was delayed from an original Oct. 8, 2021 date.

Virtually every major Sony title was moved out of 2020, with the exception of Kevin Hart drama “Fatherhood,” which was moved up three months into October; and Tom Hanks’ World War II drama “Greyhound,” which was taken off the schedule from its June release.

The schedule moves are the most sweeping by a major studio since the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent shuttering of most movie theaters in North America in recent weeks. Major tentpoles such as “Mulan,” “Black Widow,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “No Time to Die” have also been pushed back.

See the full schedule of release date changes below.

Greyhound (Columbia Pictures) – TBD (from 6/12/2020)

Fatherhood (Columbia Pictures) – 10/23/2020 (from 1/15/2021)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Columbia Pictures) – 1/15/2021 (from 08/07/2020)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Columbia Pictures) – 03/05/2021 (from 07/10/2020)

Sony/Marvel Morbius (Columbia Pictures) – 03/19/2021 (from 07/31/2020)

Uncharted (Columbia Pictures) – 10/8/2021 (from 03/05/2021)

Untitled Sony Marvel (Columbia Pictures) – TBD (from 10/08/2021)

More to come…