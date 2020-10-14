‘Monster Hunter’: Milla Jovovich Takes on Fearsome Beasts in New Trailer

Some of the most iconic beasts of the “Monster Hunter” video games appeared in the official trailer for the film adaptation from director Paul W.S. Anderson, which was released on Wednesday.

Milla Jovovich plays Captain Artemis, a new character made specifically for the film and a human military officer whose team gets transported to a world populated by giant monsters. Her unfamiliarity with the strange planet helps the film simulate the first experiences of playing the video game for the first time, Anderson said during New York Comic Con.

“I came to the game not knowing anything about it. And as a stranger, I was immersed in this world containing these amazing landscapes and these amazing creatures that would kick my ass,” Anderson said. “That should be the filmgoing experience as well.'”

The trailer also teases looks at some of the games’ iconic monsters that will inhabit its movie adaptation. The Rathalos, a venomous wyvern that breathes fire, has long been a staple of the video games and will make its way onto the big screen.

“The Rathalos is pretty much the rock star of the ‘Monster Hunter’ video games,” Anderson said. “It’s been in nearly all of the games. So I’m very excited that that’s in our movie.”

Other creatures, including the Diablos shown in a previous teaser, will also come in contact with Captain Artemis, who soon swaps out her military weaponry for the games’ popular dual blades. Both the Diablos and Rathalos’ designs are based heavily on their physical appearance in “Monster Hunter: World.”

Previous looks at Jovovich’s character came through social media during shooting, as the actor posted set photos on Instagram. One image showed her character equipped with a slinger, which hunters use to shoot projectiles in the video game.

Jovovich will star alongside Tony Jaa, who appears as The Hunter. Meagan Good, T. I., Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Diego Boneta and Ron Perlman round out the cast.

Watch the full trailer below.