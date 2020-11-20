‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Nomadland’ Lead MoMA’s 2020 Virtual Contenders Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

MoMA, New York City’s premier modern art museum, announced the lineup for its annual contenders showcase.

Like many live and in-person events scheduled for 2020, this year’s confab is going digital. The showcase of the year’s best in cinema will run on MoMA’s new virtual cinema platform from Dec. 10 through Feb. 28.

The series, now in its 13th edition, offers audiences the opportunity to catch up on this year’s celebrated films from the comfort of their homes. The Museum’s virtual cinema will be available exclusively to MoMA members. Guests have to RSVP for individual screenings, most of which will be accompanied by Q&As.

Garrett Bradley’s documentary “Time,” an intimate look at mass incarceration in America, will open the series on Dec. 10. This year’s Centerpiece selection is “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” the movie version of August Wilson’s stage play that stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman. Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” will be the closing night film.

“In the spirit of ‘new eras’ and adapting to challenging times, we’re thrilled that our annual

celebratory series, MoMA Contenders, will help launch our new Virtual Cinema,” said Rajendra Roy, MoMA’s Celeste Bartos chief curator of film.

Also as part of this year’s event, MoMA is devoting an entire week to Steve MCQueen’s five-part anthology series “Small Axe.” Other highlights include Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow,” Kitty Green’s “The Assistant,” Kirsten Johnson’s “Dick Johnson Is Dead” and Radha Blank’s “The 40 Year Old Version.”

“Leading off with the brilliant Garrett Bradley, and including visionary artists such as George C. Wolfe, Eliza Hittman, Ramin Bahrani, Steve McQueen, and Chloe Zhao, this year’s edition demonstrates that the art of film is still thriving, and is more relevant than ever,” Roy said.