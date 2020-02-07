MoMA to Host Daniel Craig Film Series (EXCLUSIVE)

×

MoMA to Host Daniel Craig Film Series

Brent Lang

Before Daniel Craig hangs up his license to kill, the Museum of Modern Art will offer up a film series tribute to the actor’s big screen career. The program, which will run from March 3 to 22, comes on the eve of Craig’s final appearance as James Bond in “No Time to Die.”

“I couldn’t ever imagine being put in a museum, but what an honor and a thrill to be shown at MoMA,” noted Craig.

The film series will trace Craig’s evolution from European arthouse regular to A-list superstar. It will include notable early turns by Craig in the likes of John Maybury’s “Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon” (1998), Roger Mitchell’s “The Mother” (2003) and “Enduring Love” (2004), and Matthew Vaughn’s “Layer Cake,” the stylish crime thriller that helped the actor land the 007 franchise.

Craig will be in attendance for the series’ opening night-screening of “Casino
Royale” on March 3. In Character will include Craig’s third stint at playing Bond, in Sam Mendes’s “Skyfall” (2012), as well as Mendes’s gangster picture “Road to Perdition” (2002). Other films will include: Steven Spielberg’s “Munich” (2005), David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011), and, the recent Oscar-nominated hit, Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” (2019).

In Character: Daniel Craig is organized by Sean Egan, Senior Producer, and
Olivia Priedite, Senior Program Assistant, Department of Film.

“From a brooding,irresistible thief in ‘Love Is the Devil’ to a clever private detective in ‘Knives Out,’ Craig’s screen characters are imprinted in our collective consciousness,” said Rajendra Roy, MoMA’s Celeste Bartos Chief Curator of Film. “The fact that he is also the iconic James Bond has made him more of an essential movie star for our times.”

"No Time to Die" opens on April 10.

