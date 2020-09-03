‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ and ‘Moana’ Producer Osnat Shurer to Give Virtual Talk at 2020 VIEW Conference

Osnat Shurer, producer of Disney’s upcoming animated feature “Raya and the Last Dragon,” will give a virtual talk at the 2020 VIEW Conference, based in Turin, Italy. Her session will be live-streamed to a global audience on Tuesday, Oct. 20, beginning at 10 a.m. PT.

Shurer, who joined Disney Animation in 2012 as vice president of development, also produced “Moana,” which was nominated for an Oscar for best animated feature in 2017. During her virtual talk, she’ll discuss the cultural consultancy work she undertook with the Oceanic Story Trust for “Moana” as well as her work on “Raya,” set to be released in March of 2021, and other topics.

“It will be fascinating to hear Osnat speak about gender representation,” said VIEW Conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “She has produced films featuring strong female characters with her team at Disney, depicting women as warriors. This is true of ‘Moana,’ and I have an inkling it will continue to be true of ‘Raya and the Last Dragon.’ During VIEW Conference this October we will have a wonderful opportunity to discuss her creative vision and the unique stories she brings to the screen.”

Other conference speakers include Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull; Tomm Moore, co-director of the upcoming Apple TV Plus animated feature “Wolfwalkers,”; animation directors Jorge Gutierrez (Netflix’s upcoming “Maya and the Three,” “The Book of Life”) and Kris Pearn (Netflix’s “The Willoughbys”); Industrial Light & Magic’s Hal Hickel, who oversaw all the VFX animation on Disney Plus hit “The Mandalorian”; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” co-director Peter Ramsey; “I Lost My Body” writer-director Jeremy Clapin; “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” VFX supervisor Roger Guyett; Sharon Calahan, director of photography for Pixar’s “Onward”; Alison Mann, VP creative/strategy for Sony Pictures Animation; and computer science experts Paul Debevec and Donald Greenberg.

VIEW Conference, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the weeklong conference to give talks, participate in panels, network and hold master classes. It is held every year in Turin, Italy.

This year’s edition, which will feature both in-person and virtual events, is set for Oct. 18 to Oct. 23. The physical edition of the VIEW Conference will be held at the Officine Grandi Riparazioni in Turin.

“Because VIEW Conference will be online as well as onsite this year, we are taking advantage of the wonderful opportunity to include remarkable professionals from all over the globe,” said Gutierrez. “VIEW 2020 will be amazing.”

Registration for the conference is open on the VIEW website.