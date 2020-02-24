‘Mission: Impossible 7’s’ Italy Shoot Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus, Paramount Pictures is delaying its plans for a three-week shoot of Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 7” in Venice, Italy.

The studio issued an announcement Monday that cited the Venetian government’s missive to halt public gatherings. Italy has more than 150 confirmed cases of the disease.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7,'” Paramount said. “During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

Cruise will return as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt for two more “Mission: Impossible” movies. Paramount has dated the seventh film for July 23, 2021, while an eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022.

Christopher McQuarrie is on board to direct both films. He previously directed 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and 2018’s “Fallout,” which was the best performer of the franchise with $791.1 million globally.

Also on Monday, Paramount announced that it would delay the release of its “Sonic the Hedgehog” in China due to the coronavirus. “Sonic will only be slowing down his pace temporarily, and we look forward to bringing him zooming onto the big screen in China once it is appropriate to do so,” it said in a statement.