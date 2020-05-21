‘Mission: Impossible 7’: Esai Morales Replaces Nicholas Hoult as Villain

Esai Morales is replacing Nicholas Hoult in Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 7,” Paramount Pictures has confirmed.

Hoult, who was cast in a villain role earlier this year, has departed due to scheduling conflicts. Production of the film was shut down in Italy in February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise is returning as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt for two more “Mission: Impossible” movies. Paramout recently pushed back the release date of the seventh installment, which will now debut Nov. 19, 2021. The eighth entry has also been delayed and will hit the big screen on Nov. 4, 2022.

Christopher McQuarrie is on board to direct both films. He previously directed 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and 2018’s “Fallout,” which was the best performer of the franchise with $791.1 million globally.

Returning cast for “Mission: Impossible 7” include Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham have also joined the cast.

Morales is best known for “La Bamba” and his roles as Lt. Tony Rodriguez on “NYPD Blue” and Camino del Rio in the Netflix original series “Ozark.” Recent credits include “Titans,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “How To Get Away With Murder.”

He’s repped by Innovative and LINK. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.