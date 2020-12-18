Millie Bobby Brown to Star in the Russo Brothers’ Sci-Fi Film ‘The Electric State’

Millie Bobby Brown is attached to star in the science-fiction movie “The Electric State” for Universal Pictures with Anthony and Joe Russo directing and producing.

The project, based on Simon Stalenhag’s illustrated novel of the same name, is set in an alternative future and centers on a teenage girl (Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find her brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process.

The Russo brothers said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of ‘Electric State.’ This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theaters again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning.”

The Russos, best known for directing Marvel blockbusters “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” have been developing the project since 2017. They will direct and produce through their AGBO production banner. Mike Larocca will also produce under AGBO. Andy and Barbara Muschietti are attached to produce as well.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who scripted “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” wrote the script for “The Electric State.”

Brown is currently in production on the fourth season of “Stranger Things.” Her credits include “Enola Holmes,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Damsel,” “A Time Lost” and “The Girls I’ve Been.”

The Russo brothers are represented by CAA and Matt Galsor at Greenberg Glusker. Markus and McFeely are represented by attorney David Colden. Brown is represented by WME, PCMA Productions and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P. The Muschiettis are represented by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.