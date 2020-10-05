Milla Jovovich’s Thriller ‘Monster Hunter’ Moves Forward to 2020

Sony Pictures has moved Milla Jovovich’s fantasy thriller “Monster Hunter” forward by four months from April 23, 2021, to Dec. 30 of this year.

The studio announced the shift late Monday afternoon. It’s the latest in a long line of major studio movies to be shuffled amid uncertainty over when most North American movie theaters will re-open, although most of the moves have been delays such as the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” going back five months from Nov. 20 to April 2, 2021.

“Monster Hunter,” written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, is loosely based on the Capcom video game series of the same name. The film also stars Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta. Sony had been planning to open “Escape Room 2” on that date, but the sequel has been delayed to an undisclosed opening in 2021.

Sony Pictures also announced Monday it has set the Adam Brody movie “The Kid Detective” for release on Oct. 16. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions’ Stage 6 Films acquired worldwide rights, excluding Canada, to Evan Morgan’s debut feature film for the film. LevelFILM will be distributing in Canada. “The Kid Detective” screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival in the Selects program.

Written and directed by Evan Morgan, the film features supporting performances from Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma, and Sarah Sutherland. The film is produced by William Woods of Woods Entertainment and Jonathan Bronfman of JoBro Productions.

Brody stars as a once celebrated child detective, now in his early thirties, who continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity — until a naïve client, played by Nélisse, brings him a case to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.