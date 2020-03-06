×

China’s Midnight Blur Sells ‘Wisdom Tooth’ to ASC Distribution for France

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Wisdom Tooth" by Liang Ming
CREDIT: Midnight Blur Films

China’s Midnight Blur Films has sold the rights to Chinese arthouse title “Wisdom Tooth” to French firm ASC Distribution, which will release it theatrically in France later this year.

The deal also includes theatrical, video and TV rights for Belgium, Switzerland and the French overseas departments and territories.

The debut feature from director Liang Ming premiered at the Pingyao International Film Festival in October, where it received the jury prize and best director award. Its European premiere was at the Rotterdam International Film Festival, where it took part in the Bright Future Competition.

Set during a freezing winter in a hardscrabble fishing town in China’s industrial northeast, the film tells the story of a shifting web of relationships between a young girl, her beloved brother and his new, charismatic girlfriend. The three become embroiled in shady dealings in their town after an oil spill grounds the local fishing industry and a dead body is found washed up on the shore.

Liang began his career as an actor, and has appeared in Lou Ye’s controversial “Spring Fever,” which premiered at Cannes in 2009, and “Shadow Days.” “Wisdom Tooth” was backed by Shanghai Tao Piaopiao Movie & TV Culture Company, Youku Pictures and Beijing Comprehensive Films. 

The film was produced by Sean Chen, producer of Vivian Qu’s 2017 Venice competition title “Angels Wear White,” and “Trap Street.”

Paris-based ASC Distribution was founded in 1997 and has a special focus on the first films of international directors.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • "Wisdom Tooth" by Liang Ming

    China's Midnight Blur Sells 'Wisdom Tooth' to ASC Distribution for France

    China’s Midnight Blur Films has sold the rights to Chinese arthouse title “Wisdom Tooth” to French firm ASC Distribution, which will release it theatrically in France later this year. The deal also includes theatrical, video and TV rights for Belgium, Switzerland and the French overseas departments and territories. The debut feature from director Liang Ming [...]

  • Maleficent Mistress of Evil Concept Art

    Concept Artist Phillip Boutte Jr. on Hollywood's Growing Diversity and Technology

    Phillip Boutte Jr., assistant costume designer for Mattel and Netflix’s upcoming “Masters of the Universe,” has worked tirelessly for well over a decade to establish himself as a concept artist whom costume designers and studios are eager to work with. With credits such as “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Captain Marvel,” to name just three, Boutte has [...]

  • EPIC QUEST – When teenage elf

    Box Office: 'Onward' Makes $2 Million on Thursday Night

    Disney-Pixar’s fantasy film “Onward” launched with $2 million in North America on Thursday night in preview shows. The number is in the same range as “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” which opened with $2.3 million in previews in June and went on to a $47 million launch weekend. “Onward” is expected to dominate domestic [...]

  • Suk Suk

    'Suk Suk': Film Review

    Two older working-class men, both secretly gay, meet by chance and a hidden relationship develops in “Suk Suk,” the poignant third feature from writer-director Ray Yeung. Inspired by a sociology professor’s oral history of older gay men in Hong Kong, the drama incorporates documentary-like elements about end-of-life issues for gay elders. Mainly, however, it asks [...]

  • Songs for Screens Anzie Blue

    Songs for Screens: Inside the 'Promising Young Woman' Soundtrack, Featuring Cyn, Charli XCX, More

    As a movie, “Promising Young Woman,” the debut feature from “Killing Eve” writer/director Emerald Fennell out April 17 via Focus Features, defies easy categorization. Anchored by a star turn from Carey Mulligan, the film blends equal parts thriller and pitch-black comedy with occasional dashes of traditional rom-com and ‘90s noir drama structures. It’s all told [...]

  • Paris Caligrammes

    'Paris Calligrammes': Film Review

    It would be a great mistake, sight unseen, to pigeonhole Ulrike Ottinger’s “Paris Calligrammes” as just another nostalgia-filled personal documentary about how amazing life was in Paris in the 1960s. Where others self-servingly wax lyrical about being in the nexus of the Left Bank’s Golden Age of hipness and activism, Ottinger takes us through this [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad