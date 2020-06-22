Michael Keaton in Early Talks to Play Batman (Again) in ‘The Flash’

Michael Keaton is in early talks to return to portray Batman alongside Ezra Miller in Warner Bros.’ “The Flash.”

Keaton first played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” and returned to collaborate with Burton in 1992’s “Batman Returns.” He left the role during the development of the third film, “Batman Forever,” with Val Kilmer taking over the Batman role and Joel Schumacher directing.

Andy Muschietti is on board to direct “The Flash,” which has been date for June 3, 2022. It’s uncertain how big a role Keaton will play in “The Flash,” which has not yet gone into production.

The versatile Keaton has remained active in recent years and earned his first Academy Award nomination in 2015 for Best Actor in “Birdman.” He starred in Best Picture winner “Spotlight,” portrayed Ray Kroc in “The Founder” and Vulture in “Spiderman: Homecoming,” and will be seen as Ramsey Clark in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The news was first reported by The Wrap.

More to come…