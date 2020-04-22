Film News Roundup: Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Without Remorse’ Pushed to October

In today’s film news roundup, Michael B. Jordan’s “Without Remorse” and the fourth “Jackass” movie are delayed, “Algorithm: Bliss” gets a release date, “Bad Trip” is released briefly, and AFI gets a $3 million gift.

RELEASE DATES

Paramount Pictures has decided to move its Michael B. Jordan spy thriller “Without Remorse” back two weeks from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2.

Paramount made the move on Wednesday following Sony’s decision to vacate the date for the release of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and move the supervillain sequel to June 2021.

Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” was first published in 1993 and is an origin story about John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who avenges his wife’s murder only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy.

Stefano Sollima is directing the film, which also stars Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Todd Lasance, Luke Mitchell and Cam Gigandet.

Paramount has shifted many titles back due to the coronavirus pandemic having closed theaters until mid-summer. It’s opening “A Quiet Place 2” on Sept. 4 and “Top Gun: Maverick” on Dec. 23.

Paramount also announced Wednesday that it’s moving its fourth “Jackass” movie back four months from March 5, 2021, to July 2, 2021. The three previous movies have grossed a combined $335 million worldwide.

Green Apple Entertainment has set a June 2 VOD/digital release date for Rumpus Room’s science-fiction drama “Algorithm: Bliss,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is directed by Dena Hysell-Cornejo and Isak Borg. “Algorithm: Bliss” stars Sean Faris, Sarah Roemer, Frank Deal, James Saito and Kimberley Locke.

The script by Borg and Golan Ramraz centers on a brilliant researcher, played by Faris, who creates the ultimate app that taps into the pleasure center of the brain and transmits a feeling of nirvana to the user. Instant celebrity and unlimited commercial applications corrupt his altruistic intention, and when problems arise with his creation, he justifies doing whatever is necessary to keep the app online.

“One of the fascinating pieces of how humanity and technology intersect is examining the unintended consequences of applications and innovations that come out of good intentions. We were interested in exploring where and how lines of morality get blurry once people are dealing with the reality of the noble aspirations for a product versus the potentially dangerous reality of implementation,” said Hysell-Cornejo.

‘BAD TRIP’ GLITCH

Orion Pictures’ comedy “Bad Trip” was apparently released briefly last week through Amazon Studios’ video on demand service, then withdrawn.

Amazon and Orion, which is part of MGM, had no comment about “Bad Trip” and when it will be released. The movie is a hidden-camera project from “Jackass” producer Jeff Tremaine starring Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery. “Bad Trip” follows two best friends on a cross-country road trip full of pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the action.

The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai (Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show”) and produced by David Bernad (“The Mule”), Andre, Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”) and Tremaine. “Bad Trip” was available for long enough on April 17 to be placed on the download site Pirate Bay.

AFI GIFT

The American Film Institute has received a $3 million gift from AFI Trustee Emeritus Lawrence Herbert, which will establish the Lawrence Herbert Alumni Center on the AFI Campus in Los Angeles.

The money will also fund a digital portal, AFI Backlot, to magnify the center’s global reach to AFI alumni. The grant will enable AFI to increase its alumni affairs staff capacity, technical infrastructure and physical resources.

“This gift will prove transformational for AFI alumni and for the future of the art form,” said Bob Gazzale, president and CEO. “Mr. Herbert’s continued commitment to AFI will inspire the careers of America’s next generation of storytellers.”

Herbert joined the AFI Board of Trustees in 1987 and served until 2017.