Michael F. Goldman, Longtime Foreign Sales Exec, Dies at 80

Film sales veteran Michael F. Goldman, who helped launch the American Film Market, died of complications from Parkinson’s Disease on June 9 in Los Angeles. He was 80.

Goldman built and owned the international film sales company Manson International, a business that had been started in 1953 by his father Edmund, after leaving Columbia Pictures in 1953. Goldman joined Manson in 1962 upon graduating from UCLA and took over its operations in 1975.

Goldman was a founding member of the the American Film Marketing Association (which became the Independent Film & Television Alliance), representing independent producers and distributors worldwide. He helped launch the American Film Market in 1981. He served as AFMA’s first CFO at inception and was elected Chairman of the board in 1984-85 and 1991-93. He remained active in the organization throughout its first 25 years, serving on the board and elected to its executive committee as vice chairman-secretary in 1999-2001.

Jean Prewitt, current president and CEO of IFTA, said of Goldman: “Key AFMA programs such as AFMA Arbitration and AFMA Collections had their origins during Michael’s tenure and his fingerprints are all over the governance structure that took AFMA from a loose collaboration to a more formal structure. The strong association that exists today grew out of Michael Goldman’s commitment to the independent industry.”

Goldman personally supervised the marketing of 60 independent feature films in the U.S. After 1975, Manson ceased to distribute films in the United States and Goldman had the company focus solely on international licensing. In the early 1980s, Manson Distributing became Manson International. In late 1986, Manson international was purchased by Winstar Inc. The Manson library resides within and is distributed by MGM.

Goldman oversaw the release of films including David Cronenberg’s “Scanners,” Charlton Heston’s “Mother Lode,” “The Terry Fox Story,” Renny Harlin’s “Born American,” Robert Altman’s film “Streamers,” “Chained Heat” and “Savage Streets.”

Born in Manila, Philippines in 1939, his family moved to Beverly Hills and he attended Beverly Hills High School, graduating in 1957.

Goldman is survived by his wife Giulia Gagliani Goldman; sons Mathew and Nicholas Goldman; step-son Gustavo Van Peteghem and step-daughter Letizia Van Peteghem. Also surviving him is his younger sister, Lorelei Shark. Donations may be made to the Motion Picture and Television Fund.