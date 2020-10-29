Michael Bay-Produced ‘Songbird’ Sells Key International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

“Songbird,” a feature-length thriller produced under quarantine, has sold key international territories for theatrical distribution.

Produced by Michael Bay and Invisible Narratives, the film features “Riverdale” star KJ Apa among a large ensemble and tells of a fight for love amidst the end of the world. Adam Mason (“Into the Dark”) directs from a script co-written with Simon Boyes (“Misconduct”).

Buyers include Roadshow (Australia and New Zealand), Leonine (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Metropolitan (France), Sena (Iceland), Notorious (Italy), Sun (Latin America and Spain), BG Film (Turkey), ACME Film (Baltics), Top Film (CIS), Mandarin Motion Media (Hong Kong), Salim Ramia (Middle East), Golden Village Pictures (Singapore), FilmFinity (South Africa) and Green Narae (South Korea).

Demi Moore, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Jenna Ortega, Alexandra Daddario and Paul Walter Hauser co-star.

“It’s a dystopian, scary world, but it’s a romantic movie about two people who want to be together, but they can’t,” Mason recently said of the film, a trailer for which launched Thursday. “It’s ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ but they’re separated by her front door and by the virus.”

Bay is the director of splashy action classics including “Transformers” and “The Rock,” and a filmmaker behind hits like “A Quiet Place” and “The Purge.” Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman are producing for Invisible Narratives, along with Catchlight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark, and Marcei Brown. The film is also produced by Eben Davidson for Invisible Narratives and executive produced by Michael Kase.

Mason is repped by 3 Arts and ICM Partners, and Bay is represented by WME. Endeavor Content is handling international sales for the film. STXFilms will release the project domestically and in the UK.