Michael Bay to Direct Thriller ‘Ambulance’ With Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star

Michael Bay will direct the action thriller “Ambulance” with Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star.

Bay plans to shoot “Ambulance” in early 2021. No distributor has come on board. Endeavor Content has been assembling the package.

Plot details are being under tight wraps. The script has been written by Chris Fedak. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak are producing.

Bay is also producer on the pandemic thriller “Songbird,” starring KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare. “Songbird” producers announced on July 8 that they had launched principal photography in Los Angeles — the first film to shoot in the city since the start of coronavirus-induced lockdown. Production was shut down for a single day for violating SAG-AFTRA safety protocols early in the shoot. STX has acquired distribution rights to “Songbird.”

Bay recently directed Netflix’s “6 Underground,” starring Ryan Reynolds. His credits as producer or director include “Armageddon” (1998), “Pearl Harbor” (2001) and the “Transformers” franchise. He is repped by WME and Range Media Partners.

Gyllenhaal was nominated for an Academy Award for “Brokeback Mountain” and his credits include “Zodiac” (2007), “Source Code” (2011), “End of Watch” (2012), “Nightcrawler” (2014), “Southpaw” (2015) and “Stronger” (2017). He’s attached to star in “The Guilty” with Antoine Fuqua and is currently filming in Los Angeles. He also recently signed on to star in the HBO series “The Son” with Denis Villeneuve directing and was nominated for a Tony Award for acting in the play “Sea Wall/A Life.”

Gyllenhaal is repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.