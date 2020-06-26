Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Without Remorse’ Moved Back to 2021

Paramount Pictures has decided to move its Michael B. Jordan spy thriller “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” back nearly five months from Oct. 2 to Feb. 26, 2021.

Paramount made the move on Friday following several other major titles being shifted back as Hollywood adjusts to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with “Tenet,” “Mulan,” and “Bill & Ted Face the Music” opting for delays. As coronavirus numbers continue to rise in the U.S., the exhibition business is facing the fact that some theaters may not reopen until August or later.

Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” was first published in 1993 and is an origin story in the 1970s about John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who avenges his wife’s murder by brutal drug gangsters in Baltimore only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy.

The cast includes Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Todd Lasance, Luke Mitchell and Cam Gigandet.

Akiva Goldsman is the producer of “Without Remorse” with Jordan, Josh Appelbaum, and Andre Nemec also producing. “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” director Stefano Sollima is directing from a script by Taylor Sheridan.

“Without Remorse” is now scheduled to open on Feb. 26 against Universal’s Bob Odenkirk’s action-thriller “Nobody,” which also stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, and J.P. Manoux. Universal announced in April that it was pushing back “Nobody” from Aug. 14. “Nobody” is directed by Ilya Naishuller (“Hardcore Henry”), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the “John Wick” franchise.