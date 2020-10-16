Michael B. Jordan to Produce ‘Static Shock’ Movie

Michael B. Jordan will produce “Static Shock,” a movie adaptation of the comic book, unveiled by Reginald Hudlin during August’s DC FanDome.

Jordan revealed on Friday that he will produce the pic through his Warner Bros.-based Outlier Society banner.

Static, aka Virgil Hawkins, was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics in the 1990s. The character is a teen who transforms into a superhero with electromagnetic powers. A “Static Shock” animated series aired on Kids’ WB in the early 2000s and was one of the few superhero series starring a Black character.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan said in a statement. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.”

Hudlin is writing a “Static Shock” digital comic series beginning in February. He revived Milestone Media in 2015.

Jordan broke out as Oscar Grant in the 2013 drama “Fruitvale Station” and portrayed boxer Adonis Creed in the two “Rocky” sequels, “Creed” and “Creed II.” He played the antagonist Erik Killmonger in the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther,” then starred in and produced the 2019 legal drama “Just Mercy” through his Warner Bros. first-look deal. Amazon has a 2021 release planned for Jordan’s “Without Remorse,” a origin story written by Tom Clancy about John Kelly — a Navy SEAL who avenges his wife’s murder at the hands of brutal Baltimore drug gangsters, only to find himself entangled in a larger conspiracy.

Jordan is also attached to star in the Sony drama “Journal for Jordan” directed by Denzel Washington. Jordan is repped by WME, M88 and attorney Greg Slewett.