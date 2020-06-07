Michael B. Jordan Demands Hollywood Invests in Black Hiring and Storytelling

Michael B. Jordan called on Hollywood to hire more Black creators and diversity its storytelling while protesting in Century City on Saturday.

attended a protest in Century City, Los Angeles on Saturday to give a speech against police brutality and inequalities in the entertainment industry while marching in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I want us to invest in Black staff,” Jordan said, “I’m proud to have an inclusion rider and all that good stuff, and I use my power to demand diversity, but it’s time the studios and agencies and all these buildings we stand in front of to do the same.”

The Saturday protest was organized by the Big 4 agencies (CAA, UTA, WME and ICM Partners) and took place outside the ICM building. The demonstration was one of many in Los Angeles as thousands continued to march across the country in support of Black Lives Matter, speaking out against the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and police brutality.

“You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020. Where is the challenge to commit to Black hiring? Black content led by Black executives, Black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light. Black culture: the sneakers, sports, comedic culture that you guys love so much. We’ve dealt with discrimination at every turn. Can you help fund Black brands, companies, cultural leaders, Black organizations?” Jordan said.

Jordan’s breakout role came in Ryan Coogler’s 2013 directorial debut feature “Fruitvale Station,” which retells the events leading to the death of Oscar Grant, a young African American man, at the hands of police in 2008. The film won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award for U.S. dramatic film when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The actor also stressed the need to vote this year.

“We got to vote,” he said. “Everybody says it’s a very easy thing to do, I hear it and I respect it, but voting has never been more important than it is today.”