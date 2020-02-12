Michael B. Jordan Joins Christian Bale, Margot Robbie in David O. Russell’s Next Film

Michael B. Jordan has joined Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell’s untitled new film at New Regency.

Russell will direct from his own script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Executive are hoping to start production in the spring. Matthew Budman (“Joy,” “American Hustle”) is producing.

Russell was nominated for directing and screenplay Oscars for both “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” His most recent directing effort was Jennifer Lawrence’s 2015 drama “Joy” for Fox.

New Regency will produce and distribute through their deal with 20th Century Studios — formerly known as Fox.

Jordan starred in the legal drama “Just Mercy,” based on the case of Walter McMillian, an African American death row prisoner who was exonerated in 1993 after being convicted five years earlier for a 1986 murder in Alabama. Jordan portrayed Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, who took on McMillian’s cause in 1988 as his first case as an attorney and wrote the 2014 book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.”

Jordan is attached to shoot “Journal for Jordan,” directed by Denzel Washington. He is also producing through his production company, Outlier Society. He will next star in and produce “Without Remorse.” Jordan is repped by WME and attorney Greg Slewett.