MGM Hires Michele Imperato as President of Physical Production

Metro Goldwyn Mayer has hired veteran producer Michele Imperato as president of physical production for the studio’s motion picture group.

Imperato has 30 years of experience and production credits that include Mike Nichol’s “The Birdcage,” Paul Feig’s “The Heat” and “Ghostbusters,” Josh Boone’s “The Fault in our Stars,” Catherine Hardwicke’s “Twilight,” Craig Brewer’s “Coming 2 America,” Illumination’s “Hop” and animated franchise titles such as “Garfield” and the “Alvin and the Chipmunks” films.

“We are so pleased to have Michele join us here at MGM,” film group chairman Michael De Luca and film group president Pamela Abdy said in a statement. “Over her long career, she has worked alongside some of the world’s great filmmakers, and helped to steer an incredible array of projects. We are thrilled she will be a part of our team as we forge ahead with an exciting lineup of films.”

Imperato added, “I am excited to be joining MGM, a studio with a deep commitment to great storytelling. I am equally as happy to be working with Mike, Pam and the entire team as we look ahead to bring an incredible slate of movies to theaters around the world.”

MGM has been bulking up its film slate, with titles that include Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and Tommy Kail’s feature adaptation of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Upcoming MGM releases include “Candyman” from Jordan Peele on Sept. 25 and the 25th James Bond film “No Time to Die,” starring Daniel Craig on Nov. 20.