Killer Films Signs First-Look Deals With MGM for Feature Films, Television

MGM has struck first-look development deals with Killer Films, founded by producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, for both the studio’s film and scripted television divisions.

Under the two-year agreements, the company will work closely with Vachon, Koffler and their partner David Hinojosa to develop and produce feature films and original scripted series together across a variety of genres and platforms. The announcement was made Thursday by Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group Chairman and Steve Stark, President of MGM/UA Television.

Killer Films, founded by the duo in 1995, has produced an array of Oscar-nominated dramas including “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Still Alice,” “Far From Heaven,” “Carol” and “I’m Not There,” in addition to “One Hour Photo,” “Kids,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “Happiness.” On the TV side, Killer Films’ executive producer Todd Haynes’ miniseries “Mildred Pierce won five Emmys.

“I had one of the best experiences of my career with Christine Vachon and Killer Films on ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch,’” said De Luca, who also produced the 2001 film.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with MGM on both the film and TV sides,” said Vachon and Koffler. “Killer has always been driven by passion, our own instincts, and those of the unique filmmakers we have worked with over the decades. We are so excited that a studio with such talented leadership wants to join forces with us to bring new stories across different platforms for this unique time.”