‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Sells Remaining International Rights to MGM

MGM’s international distribution and acquisitions division has acquired all remaining international territories (excluding China) for “Bill & Ted Face the Music” from Endeavor Content.

In the sequel releasing on Aug. 14, Keanu Reeves will again portray Ted “Theodore” Logan and Alex Winter will reprise his role as Bill S. Preston, Esq., as a follow up 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.” Their daughters are played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. The film also stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor and Beck Bennett.

MGM had previously signed Germany, Greece, Latin America and the Middle East for “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” Under the new deal, announced Thursday, MGM will also distribute the film throughout France, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Scandinavia, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Hungary, Turkey, Benelux, Bulgaria, Singapore and Romania.

“‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ is the perfect dose of fun and nostalgia and universally relatable in its message to ‘be excellent to each other,’” said Chris Ottinger, who heads MGM’s international distribution and acquisitions division. “We’re thrilled to be able to share its core themes of positivity, love and acceptance with even more audiences around the world through this new deal with Endeavor Content.”

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) directed from a script by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf (“Limitless”) will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh executive producing alongside R. Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.