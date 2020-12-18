MGM Pacts With Brad Pitt’s Plan B, Sets New Film With ‘Minari’ Director

Metro Goldwyn Mayer has signed a two-year second-look film production deal with Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’a Plan B Entertainment.

As part of this new pact, Plan B has set several projects with MGM, including an untitled love story from “Minari” writer and director Lee Isaac Chung. The project centers on a young man lost in New York City’s corporate drudgery, who finds love with a beautiful young woman from Hong Kong, only to break up with her out of fear of settling down. Feeling lost in life, he sets out on a madcap quest to find himself, which leads him to realize he had already found true love in her. When he goes back to find her, he learns it’s too late, she’s gone, and now he must go to Hong Kong, on the greatest adventure of all, to get her back.

MGM will also team with “Bad Education” director Cory Finley on an adaptation of National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson’s novel “Landscape With Invisible Hand.” The project is described as a dark, surreal comedy set in a deeply stratified, alien future. It’s Finley’s follow-up to his “Bad Education” starring Hugh Jackman and “Thoroughbreds” with Anya Taylor-Joy. Annapurna Pictures will produce with Plan B.

Plan B teamed with Chung on “Minari,” based on his story of growing up on a small farm in rural Arkansas. “Minari” won the grand jury and audience award at Sundance 2020. “Minari” opened on Dec. 11 in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles and will expand beginning on Feb. 12, 2021.

Plan B has produced “12 Years a Slave,” “The Tree of Life,” “World War Z,” “Selma,””The Big Short,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Vice” and Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire.”

“We are incredibly thrilled to have Brad, Dede, and Jeremy join the MGM family,” Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group chairman, and Pamela Abdy, MGM’s Film Group president, said in a statement on Friday. “Their decades long commitment advocating for a filmmaker’s vision knows no equal. All of us at MGM are excited to join with them in bringing these incredible filmmaker’s visions to life and to be a home for theirs and so many singular voices who are making movies today and, in the years, to come.”

Plan B said, “We very much look forward to working with Mike, Pam and the MGM team as we head into the next decade with our company. We are equally thrilled to be working again with Lee Isaac, and to collaborate with Cory, and to join with MGM in sharing their uniquely original films with audiences the world over.”

Chung is represented CAA. Finley is represented by CAA and Mosaic.