Memento Films Intl. Scores Deals Across Auteur-Driven Film Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Memento Films International has closed major territory sales on its prestige director-driven film slate, including “Persian Lessons,” “My Salinger Year” and “Under The Stars.”

“Persian Lessons,” a drama directed by “House of Sand and Fog” helmer Vadim Perelman, is set in Occupied France in 1942. The film centers on a man who is arrested by the SS alongside other Jews and sent to a concentration camp in Germany and is enlisted to teach Farsi to the head of the camp played by German star Lars Eidinger.

The movie world premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section and was sold by Memento Films International to France (Kmbo), Latin America (California), Poland (Best Films), Romania (Independenta), Baltics (Kinosoprus), UK & Eire (Signature), Turkey (Filmarti), Bulgaria (6AMedia), Hungary (Cinetel), Czech Republic & Slovakia (Film Europe), Hong-Kong & Macao (Bravos), South Korea (Jin Jin Pictures), Taiwan (Movie Cloud), Australia & New Zealand (Rialto), Airlines (Captive Entertainment), South Africa (Forefront).

The period drama was previously acquired for North America, China, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Scandi, Greece, Former Yugoslavia, Japan and South Africa.

“While this year has been challenging due to the health crisis, we have managed to find great distributors for the wide range of movies on our slate, and we’ve also been very active on the acquisition front,” said Memento Films International’s head of sales Mathieu Delaunay. The banner just acquired Kamen Kalev’s “February” which is part of Cannes’ Official Selection, along with several other titles.

This year’s Berlinale opener, “My Salinger Year” was also scooped by leading distributors around the world. The film, is directed by Oscar-nominated Canadian director Philippe Falardeau and stars Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley.

Memento Films International has now sold the film to France (Metropolitan), Germany (Koch Media), Australia & New Zealand (Palace), Italy (Academy Two), Scandinavia (Non Stop), Poland (Monolith), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Russia & CIS (Russian World Vision), Israel (Lev), Turkey (Bir Film), Austria (Thim Films), Romania (Voodoo), Hungary (ADS Services), Czech & Slovak Republic (Cinemart) and South Africa (Forefront).

The big-screen adaptation of Joanna Rakoff’s international bestseller, “My Salinger Year” was previously picked up by IFC (U.S.), Spain (A Contracorriente), Latin America (Cinepolis), Benelux (Paradiso Filmed Entertainment), Japan (CCC), Portugal (Outsider), Greece and Cyprus (Spentzos), Bulgaria (BTV Media Group), the former Yugoslavia (Dexin), Hungary (Hungaricom), China (Huanxi Media), South Korea (Jin Jin Pictures), Taiwan (Catchplay), the Middle East (Falcon Film) and global airlines (Entertainment in Motion).

“Under The Stars of Paris,” directed by Claus Drexel, is a critically acclaimed film starring Catherine Frot as a homeless woman who unexpectedly bonds with a Burkinabe boy and sets off with him across Paris to help find his mother. Diaphana will release the film in France in April.

“Under The Stars of Paris” which had a market premiere at the European Film Market, “has been selling at a steady pace because it has a commercial appeal; it is a heartwarming and moving film and bound to have beautiful career in France and abroad,” said Mathieu Delaunay, head of sales at Memento Films International.

New deals have been inked for Germany (Arsenal), Italy (Officine Ubu), Mexico (Alameda), Czech and Slovak Republik (Bohemia), South Korea (Pancinema), Former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom) and Hungary (Vertigo).

“Under The Stars of Paris” was previously picked up for Switzerland (JMH distributions), Denmark (41 Shadows), Portugal (Outsider Films), Greece (Spentzos), Bulgaria (6A Media), Brazil (A2 Filmes), China (QC Media), Taiwan (Cai Chang), Israel (Lev Cinemas), airlines (Skeye).

The company has also made some additional sales on Martin Provost’s “How To Be A Good Wife,” a comedy with Juliette Binoche which will be widely released in France on 600 screens on June 22, on time for the reopening of theaters after a there-month shutdown. The film has been acquired for Turkey (Bir Film), Baltics (Volga)

“How To Be A Good Wife” has previously been nabbed for Canada (MK2 Mile End), Australia (Palace Films), Latin America (California Filmes), Japan (New Select), China (Infotainment), Taiwan (Creative Century) and airlines (Skeye), Spain (A Contracorriente), Italy (Movies Inspired), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Austria (Thimfilm), Poland (Kino Swiat), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Cinemart), Portugal (Lusomundo), Greece (Seven), Norway (As Fidalgo), Finland (Atlantic Films), Denmark (FilmBazar), Bulgaria (6A Media), former Yugoslavia (Demiurg) and Hungary (ADS).

Another auteur-driven pic on Memento’s slate, Anthony Chen’s “Wet Season” was acquired for France (Epicentre), Israel (Lev), Greece (One From The Heart), Bulgaria (Bulgaria Film Vision), Former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Airlines (Encore), Hong Kong and Macau (MM2).