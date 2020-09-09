Mel Gibson’s Santa Claus Movie ‘Fatman’ Sold to Saban Films

Saban Films has bought U.S. rights to the dark comedy “Fatman,” starring Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, for release at the end of this year.

“Fatman” centers on a neglected and precocious 12-year-old who hires a hitman to kill Santa Claus after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. Gibson portrays a rowdy Santa who’s facing a decline in business.

“Fatman” is written and directed by the siblings Eshom and Ian Nelms, and produced by Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros and Mammoth Entertainment’s Todd Courtney, with RBL Studios’ Michelle Lang, Zed Filmworks’ Robert Menzies and Skywolf Media’s Lisa Wolofsky. The pic marks Saban Films’ second collaboration with the Nelms brothers following “Small Town Crime.”

Gibson was recently seen in “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Dragged Across Concrete.” He received a directing Academy Award nomination in 2017 for “Hacksaw Ridge,” and won Oscars for producing and directing “Braveheart” in 1996.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said, “This is our second collaboration with the Nelms brothers, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring another unique, thrilling movie of theirs to our audiences. Eshom and Ian are a talented duo, and we were hooked from script stage. This one is a fun ride.”

Jonathan Saba and Bromiley negotiated the deal for Saban Films with Fortitude International’s Barros on behalf of the filmmakers. Fortitude International is handling the international rights to the movie. Bromiley and Saba are also executive producing along with financiers Hans Hufschmid and Courtney, in addition to Brandon James, Alastair Burlingham, The Film House’s Ryan R. Johnson, Windy Hill Pictures’ Buddy Patrick, Gary Raskin, Ben Rosenblatt, Kyle Stroud, and Ingenious Media’s Peter Touche and Samantha Allwinton.