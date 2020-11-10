Mel Gibson Thriller ‘Panama’ Backed by Grandave Capital (EXCLUSIVE)

“Panama,” an action-thriller with Mel Gibson and Cole Hauser attached to star, has received financing from Grandave Capital as a third-party investor, Variety has learned exclusively.

Hauser will portray a rugged and decorated ex-marine who is sent undercover by his former commander, played by Gibson, to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries. The film is currently in pre-production with Mark Neveldine directing from a script by Daniel Adams and William R. Barber.

Producers are Jordan Beckerman and Jordan Yale Levine of Yale Productions with Chydzik Sowa and Michelle Reihel. Barber, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles and Anne Clements are the executive producers.

Grandave Capital has also provided funding for Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” starring Oscar Isaac and Willem Dafoe, and Michael Polish’s “Force of Nature,” starring Gibson and Emile Hirsch.

“I am proud we reached our goal for this year as a third-party investor, focusing now on in-house projects,” said Stanley Preschutti, president of Grandave Capital.

Additionally, Grandave Capital financed a pair of projects from its production company Broken English Productions and acquired for their sales arm Grandave International — the Omar Chaparro-Ely Ganem drama “7th & Union” and the Chilean drama “My Tender Matador.” Broken English Productions was announced in June by Grandave Capital as part of plans to invest $20 million in two to four Latinx projects with budgets of up to $5 million.

The “Panama” project was first unveiled last year at the Toronto International Film Festival with Highland Film Group handling sales. Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo were attached to star at that point.