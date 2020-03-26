Meghan Markle Narrating Disney Plus Nature Documentary ‘Elephants’

Meghan Markle will narrate the Disneynature documentary “Elephant,” which will debut on Disney Plus on April 3, the studio announced Thursday.

Earlier this year, news broke that Markle had partnered with Disney on an unspecified project after she and her husband Prince Harry announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

Disneynature’s announcement credited Markle as “The Duchess of Sussex,” which is likely the last time Markle will be able to claim that title; she and her husband officially step down from their royal roles on March 31.

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dGZkgdBnP5 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

