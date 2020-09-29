Meera Syal, Abhay Deol Join Disney Channel’s ‘Spin’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. actor Meera Syal (“Yesterday”) and India’s Abhay Deol (“Chopsticks”) have joined the cast of Disney Channel Original Movie “Spin,” directed by Manjari Makijany (“Desert Dolphin”).

“Spin” follows an Indian-American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. She discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.

Avantika Vandanapu (“Diary of a Future President”) plays the lead, and the cast also includes Aryan Simhadri (“Adventures in Wonder Park”), Michael Bishop (“Grace Beside Me”), Jahbril Cook (“A Week Away”), Kerri Medders (“Alexa & Katie”) and Anna Cathcart (“Zoe Valentine”).

” ‘Spin’ is a special project that is giving me an opportunity to introduce my culture in a very authentic way,” said Makijany. “The team at Disney is committed and passionate about representation and have been extremely supportive of my vision from casting a talented Indian actor such as Abhay Deol and the fantastic Meera Syal, to smaller details in the story that reflect the culture.”

Makijany will direct from a script by Carley Steiner (“Play Date”) and Josh A. Cagan (“Kim Possible”). Zanne Devine (“I, Tonya”) serves as executive producer.

“Zanne, our executive producer, is a real champion for diversity and women in film and that is reflected throughout our cast and crew,” added Makijany. “These conscious decisions of inclusion at the leadership level help shape the narrative and the stories we put out there in a huge way. I’m blessed to have a truly global cast from Australia to India, U.K., Canada and the U.S. and excited to bring this fun and inspiring project to life.”

Production will begin in October for a 2021 premiere on Disney Channel.

The Disney Channel Original Movies label has been operating since 1997 with more than a 100 titles produced including the “High School Musical” and the “Zombies” franchises.