Mediawan Unveils New Distribution Platform, Brand Identity

Mediawan, the integrated European media group which owns Italy’s Palomar, is rolling out a new screening and distribution platform to fast-track dealmaking and make up for the raft of physical markets that are being canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The platform will showcase programs produced and/or sold by Mediawan’s companies and will be aimed at buyers, from independent distributors to broadcasters and streaming services.

“In the current health context, this platform is an innovative vector to reinforce the Group’s close connections with its partners and facilitate discussions” in a virtual setting, said Mediawan.

“In just a few years, Mediawan has become one of Europe’s main independent studios producing premium content, bringing together the best talents and labels,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of Mediawan.

“It was crucial for Mediawan to strengthen its brand identity by integrating its labels and channels to fast-track their development everywhere in the world. And as we strive to be strong partners for French and international broadcasters and services, it was important for us, in these trying times, to propose creative solutions to address the rising demand of premium content,” added Capton.

Among the shows that will be available on the service will be “Wonderland”, “Moloch”, “The Luminaries”, or Palomar’s “The War is Over” which was a hit on RAI. Some documentaries will also be showcased on the service, including “Heroes,” as well as animated productions like “Pinocchio & the Enchanted Village,” produced by ON kids & family, and “Big Five,” produced by Mai Juin Production.

Aside from launching this platform, Mediawan has also unveiled a new brand identity designed by Dragon Rouge, and is bowing a platform for TV guide for the press and partners. Its new brand identity will allow the company to boost the brand’s visibility in France and abroad. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Mediawan is coming off a solid financial year in which it saw its revenues rise by nearly 14%.