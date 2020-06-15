Matthias Schoenaerts to Headline Tom Hardy-Produced Bomb Disposal Drama ‘Wildlands’

Acclaimed Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts (“The Mustang”) will play the lead in “Wildlands,” from director Kim Mordaunt (“The Rocket”).

The “Rust and Bone” actor will play a jaded bomb disposal specialist who gets a final chance at redemption when he is sent to Angola, Africa — one of the most heavily mined countries in the world.

With it roots in Mordaunt’s deep knowledge of the bomb disposal world in Asia and Africa, “Wildlands” is based on a script by Mordaunt and John Collee (“Hotel Mumbai”). It will be filmed on location in Africa.

The project was developed by Mordaunt and Sylvia Wilczynski’s Red Lamp Films (“Bomb Harvest”) with the assistance of Screen Australia. Tom Hardy and Dean Baker of Hardy Son & Baker (“Taboo”) will produce with Red Lamp Films. HanWay Films has acquired worldwide sales rights and will begin shopping the film at next week’s Cannes virtual market.

“In our divided times, ‘Wildlands’ is a story that taps deeply into the zeitgeist; now more than ever we need stories that show men and women, black and white, nature and technology, working together and moving forward,” Mordaunt said.

Dean Baker from Hardy Son & Baker said: “We love filmmakers and we love films that ask questions, engage an audience and make people think, but never lose sight of their objective to entertain.”

Wilczynski said: “Kim’s ability to draw powerful performances and find energy, heart and humor in the most unexpected situations, that made ‘The Rocket’ such an audience-pleaser, will bring this rarely-seen world to life.”

HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart added: “It is always inspiring to find that nature can be more powerful and capable than technology, and that the strength of community, love and people can triumph over war and destruction. Schoenaerts is the perfect choice as both a romantic lead and a psychologically wounded tough guy in this unique and beautiful landscape.”