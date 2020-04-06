Matthew Belloni Out as THR’s Editorial Director

Matthew Belloni has stepped down as editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, the trade publication announced on Monday.

A lawyer by training, Belloni has been at THR for 14 years. He took over as the top editor of the publication in 2016 after Janice Min left. Under Min, The Hollywood Reporter embarked on a dramatic and expensive re-design to become a glossy magazine, one that focused on both the glamor and business of the entertainment industry.

In addition to running THR, Belloni co-founded THR, Esq., and served as the magazine’s managing editor and executive editor.

Belloni did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come…