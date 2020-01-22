Matt Damon to Star in NYPD Thriller ‘The Force’

Matt Damon has come on board to star in “The Force” with James Mangold directing for Disney’s 20th Century Studios.

Mangold, who directed Damon in “Ford v. Ferrari,” has been developing the Don Winslow bestseller since 2017. “The Force” centers on corrupt NYPD officers with Damon attached to play detective Denny Malone, who runs an elite crime fighting squad but becomes ensnared in a corruption scandal.

Damon played a similar role as a career criminal who infiltrates the Boston Police Department in Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed.”

Fox bought movie rights to “The Force” in 2016 and set it up with Ridley Scott to produce through his Fox-based Scott Free company. The Story Factory’s Shane Salerno and Kevin Walsh are also producing. David Mamet wrote the first script and Scott Frank has been working on the most recent version.

Damon starred as auto designer Carroll Shelby in “Ford v. Ferrari” for Disney through its Fox unit. The film took in $113 million in North America and has been nominated for an Academy Award Best Picture for producers Mangold, Jenno Topping and Peter Chernin.

Mangold is also attached to direct the Fox Searchlight film “Going Electric,” with Timothee Chalamet in talks to play Bob Dylan.

Popular on Variety

Damon recently wrapped the drama Stillwater, directed by Tom McCarthy. He’s starring with Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck in “The Last Duel,” with Ridley Scott directing. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.