‘Matrix 4’ Halts Production as Coronavirus Pandemic Grows

Warner Bros. has decided to shutter production on “The Matrix” as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

The film had moved from San Francisco to Berlin and was preparing to shoot this week in Germany, but chose to hold off.

The movie had been in production since February and was currently shooting in Berlin. In light of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the travel restrictions enforced on Europe by President Donald Trump, execs thought it was the best move for the safety of all involved to delay the shoot indefinitely.

It is unknown at this time when the shoot was going to end and if it will impact the 2021 release date.

